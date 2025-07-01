3.6 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Redding, California, Early Friday Morning

REDDING, California — A 3.6-magnitude earthquake struck the Redding area at 3:57 a.m. on Friday, June 27, 2025, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported. The quake was centered approximately 11 miles (17.5 kilometers) deep, near Eureka Way, just west of downtown Redding.

Residents in nearby areas, including Anderson and Palo Cedro, reported feeling the tremor, which lasted only a few seconds. Initial reports suggested the magnitude was 3.7, but this was later downgraded to 3.6 by the USGS. “It was definitely a jolt rather than a roller,” said George Parker, an Anderson resident who shared his experience on Facebook.

Despite the startling experience, there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. Many locals described the quake as feeling like a truck speeding by or an explosion. Over 900 people had reported feeling the earthquake by 8:15 a.m., according to Paul Caruso, a geophysicist with the USGS.

The earthquake’s epicenter was located west of downtown Redding, positioned between Buenaventura Boulevard to the west and Quartz Hill Road to the east. The region is known for experiencing moderate seismic activity, and quakes of this magnitude are not unusual.

In response to the earthquake, local authorities quickly assessed the situation, confirming no emergency calls had been made related to the tremor. Fire and police departments conducted inspections near the epicenter and found no significant damage to infrastructure.

Seismologists noted that aftershocks are possible following an earthquake, though the likelihood of significant aftershocks for this event is low. Earthquakes in the Redding area are generally less impactful than those in southern California regions, such as Los Angeles, which are closer to more active fault lines.

The USGS continues to monitor the area as they gather more data. A spokesperson for the agency said, “These tremors are normal in a geologically active region like California. We are continuously observing and providing updates to the public.”