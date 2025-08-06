News
2.7 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes New Jersey and New York City Area
HILLSDALE, New Jersey — A 2.7-magnitude earthquake rattled the Tri-State area at 12:11 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). The quake’s epicenter was located approximately 1.2 miles southwest of Hillsdale, about 20 miles north of Manhattan.
The earthquake struck at a depth of approximately 7.7 miles, which likely contributed to the widespread reports of light shaking across several areas, including parts of New York City and southwestern Connecticut. Dozens of people from various cities, including Rye, New York, and Staten Island, reported feeling the tremors to the USGS.
According to Jill McGinnis, a representative of the Bergen County Office of Emergency Management, there have been no immediate reports of damage or injuries caused by the quake. “We are aware of the situation, and emergency services are on standby to assess any potential impact,” she stated.
Witness accounts revealed varying experiences of the quake. Ann Kasenchak, an assistant librarian at the Hillsdale Library, described feeling a loud crunch while putting away books on the second floor. “Two of my co-workers were like, ‘Did you feel that?’ and we all did,” she recalled.
Local business owners also commented on the tremor. Andrew Buck, manager of Hometown Hardware and Paint in Closter, noted the quake produced a surprising noise that reminded him of an accident. “It sounded like a tree just fell and smacked into the building,” he said.
Seismologists indicated that the eastern region has unique geological characteristics that allow seismic waves to travel further compared to the western United States. The USGS mentioned that the area’s older, denser rock formations can transmit seismic energy effectively over longer distances.
Tuesday’s earthquake follows a series of smaller quakes affecting the region in recent weeks, including a 3.0-magnitude quake on Saturday, August 2. Officials are cautioning residents about the possibility of aftershocks in the coming days, advising that anyone who felt shaking check for hazards such as shifted items or cracks.
As of this report, over 2,500 people across multiple states, including New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania, have responded to the USGS about feeling the tremor. The Bergen County Office of Emergency Management will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as necessary.
