News
3.5-Magnitude Earthquake Shakes La Verne Area on Saturday Evening
LA VERNE, Calif. (KABC) — A 3.5-magnitude earthquake struck near La Verne on Saturday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). The quake occurred at around 5:11 p.m.
The epicenter was located a little over six miles north of La Verne at a depth of 7.7 kilometers. Reports indicate that light to weak shaking was felt in nearby areas including Ontario, Riverside, Rancho Cucamonga, Claremont, and Pomona.
Eyewitness accounts from several residents confirmed they felt and heard shaking as a result of the earthquake. As of 5:20 p.m., there were no reports of injuries or structural damage.
The quake was part of the Pomona Valley’s geological activity in Los Angeles County, specifically within the San Gabriel Mountains. The USGS also noted that the tremors were felt as far away as northern Orange County.
This is a developing story, and updates will follow as more information becomes available.
Recent Posts
- Celebrity Birthdays: Wiz Khalifa, David Arquette, and More Celebrate Today
- NFL Mulls Discipline for Carter After Controversial Ejection
- Trump Pressures Candidates in NYC Mayoral Race to Withdraw
- Immigration Raid Hits Hyundai Plant in Georgia, Sparking Outcry
- Borderlands 4 Launch Times Confirmed Ahead of September Release
- Kissing Bugs Spread Chagas Disease Across 32 States in the U.S.
- SNL Finalizes Season 51 Cast with Key Returnees and New Faces
- Telecom Argentina Expands 5G and Data Centers Amid Growth
- Trump’s Operation Midway Blitz Targets Immigrants in Chicago
- Ohio State Dominates Grambling State in 70-0 Blowout Win
- Philippines Senate Leadership Shift Alters Power Dynamics
- Massachusetts Entrepreneur Speaks Out After Viral Kiss Cam Incident
- Israeli Military Orders Evacuation of Gaza City Amid Intensifying Attacks
- Exploring the Unique Identity of Generation X
- Dogecoin Price Surge Amid Heavy Trading Activity
- Rhode Island Lottery Results for September 2025
- Chaos Erupts on WWE Raw as Jey Uso Turns on LA Knight
- Milder Weather Ahead for Omaha with Rain Chances This Week
- Meme Coins Surge as DOGE, SHIB, and PEPE Gain Traction
- China Southern to Launch New Route to Qatar in October 2025