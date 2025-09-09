3.5-Magnitude Earthquake Shakes La Verne Area on Saturday Evening

LA VERNE, Calif. (KABC) — A 3.5-magnitude earthquake struck near La Verne on Saturday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). The quake occurred at around 5:11 p.m.

The epicenter was located a little over six miles north of La Verne at a depth of 7.7 kilometers. Reports indicate that light to weak shaking was felt in nearby areas including Ontario, Riverside, Rancho Cucamonga, Claremont, and Pomona.

Eyewitness accounts from several residents confirmed they felt and heard shaking as a result of the earthquake. As of 5:20 p.m., there were no reports of injuries or structural damage.

The quake was part of the Pomona Valley’s geological activity in Los Angeles County, specifically within the San Gabriel Mountains. The USGS also noted that the tremors were felt as far away as northern Orange County.

This is a developing story, and updates will follow as more information becomes available.