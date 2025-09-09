5.2 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Greek Island of Evia, Felt in Athens

A 5.2 magnitude earthquake struck near the coastal town of Néa Stíra on the Greek island of Evia on September 9, 2025. The tremor, reported by the U.S. Geological Survey, hit at a depth of approximately 10 kilometers and was felt strongly in Athens, about 50 kilometers away.

According to the Athens Geodynamic Institute, the quake’s epicenter was located near Néa Stíra, a town known for its beaches and ferry connections to the mainland. Though the intensity of the earthquake was significant, local officials reported no injuries or damage. A spokesperson from the Greek fire brigade stated, “Our forces are out checking on potential damage,” noting that there had been no emergency calls for assistance.

The region of southern Evia has faced numerous challenges in recent years, including devastating wildfires in 2022 that displaced many residents and harmed the local economy. Currently, authorities are monitoring areas affected by the quake to ensure public safety.

Greece sits on a complex tectonic boundary, making it one of the most seismically active nations in Europe. The country often experiences earthquakes, and while many are mild, the risk of stronger quakes remains. Historical records show that the deadliest earthquake in modern Greek history struck in August 1953, devastating the Ionian Islands and leading to significant loss of life.

As the authorities continue to assess the impact of the recent quake, emergency services are prepared for any developments. This incident adds to the history of seismic activity in the region, highlighting the ongoing need for preparedness.