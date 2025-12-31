Magnitude 4.7 Earthquake Shakes Northern California Near Susanville

Susanville, California — A magnitude 4.7 earthquake struck near Susanville on Sunday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). The tremor occurred at 4:41 p.m. and was centered about seven miles away from the city in Lassen County.

The earthquake originated at a depth of approximately four miles. Initially reported as a 5.0-magnitude quake, it was later downgraded to 4.7. Residents across the region, including those in Reno and as far south as Sacramento, reported feeling noticeable shaking.

More than 300 individuals submitted responses to the USGS, confirming they experienced the tremor. The quake was felt significantly in nearby cities, including Magalia, Reno, and Paradise. Officials noted that moderate shaking was recorded near the epicenter, with light shaking extending into northern Oregon.

Experts from the USGS said earthquakes of this size are common in California and Nevada, with about 25 occurring annually within the 4.0 to 5.0 magnitude range. The geological conditions in this area typically produce low levels of damage and casualties, although preparations are still advised.

The state’s emergency protocols encourage residents to update their earthquake preparedness kits and ensure their homes meet safety standards. Local authorities will continue to monitor the situation, and further instructions are available through the USGS and local emergency services.