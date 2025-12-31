News
Magnitude 4.7 Earthquake Shakes Northern California Near Susanville
Susanville, California — A magnitude 4.7 earthquake struck near Susanville on Sunday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). The tremor occurred at 4:41 p.m. and was centered about seven miles away from the city in Lassen County.
The earthquake originated at a depth of approximately four miles. Initially reported as a 5.0-magnitude quake, it was later downgraded to 4.7. Residents across the region, including those in Reno and as far south as Sacramento, reported feeling noticeable shaking.
More than 300 individuals submitted responses to the USGS, confirming they experienced the tremor. The quake was felt significantly in nearby cities, including Magalia, Reno, and Paradise. Officials noted that moderate shaking was recorded near the epicenter, with light shaking extending into northern Oregon.
Experts from the USGS said earthquakes of this size are common in California and Nevada, with about 25 occurring annually within the 4.0 to 5.0 magnitude range. The geological conditions in this area typically produce low levels of damage and casualties, although preparations are still advised.
The state’s emergency protocols encourage residents to update their earthquake preparedness kits and ensure their homes meet safety standards. Local authorities will continue to monitor the situation, and further instructions are available through the USGS and local emergency services.
Recent Posts
- Knicks’ Ariel Hukporti Out After Mouth Injury Against Pelicans
- Alex Honnold to Livestream Taipei 101 Ascent on Netflix
- Matt Cardona Returns for Thrilling NWA Event in Atlanta
- Matthew Tkachuk Returns to Practice with Panthers After Surgery
- Ethan Hunt Returns as ‘Mission: Impossible III’ Streams on Prime Video
- Wake Forest Faces Virginia Tech After Loss to NC State
- Randy Orton Returns to WWE Amid Hopes for Grand Finale
- WWE SmackDown Preview: Heavyweight Showdown and Women’s Tag Match Tonight
- Suns Look to Bounce Back Against Kings in Phoenix Showdown
- Apple TV Reveals Trailer for Shrinking Season 3 Starring Jason Segel
- Dog Biscuit Recall Issued Over Salmonella Contamination Risk
- NHL Stars Await Team Canada Roster for 2026 Olympics
- Pacers Face Tough Decision on Bennedict Mathurin Trade
- Rutgers Hosts Ohio State in Big Ten Showdown
- DaRon Holmes II Shines in Nuggets Victory Amid Injuries
- Onyeka Okongwu Shines Despite Hawks’ Narrow Loss to Knicks
- Micah Potter Shines in NBA Debut with Indiana Pacers
- Blake Gideon Returns to Texas Longhorns Coaching Staff
- Wayne Gretzky Celebrates Hockey’s Growth in Florida
- Ekblad’s Late Goal Propels Panthers Past Capitals in Comeback Win