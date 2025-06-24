News
Magnitude 5.7 Earthquake Strikes Dominican Republic’s Coast
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic — A magnitude 5.7 earthquake occurred off the Dominican Republic’s coast on Monday, June 23, 2025, at 10:45 PM local time, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).
The earthquake had a depth of 18.2 km (11 miles) and was felt by many residents in the surrounding areas. The USGS reported that due to the shallow depth, the earthquake was more perceptible near the epicenter.
Witnesses from cities like Punta Cana and Higüey described sensations of light to moderate shaking. Reports estimated that approximately 450 people noted the tremor in their areas, with some describing objects shaking in their homes.
Based on initial assessments, over 6.3 million people across the Dominican Republic and neighboring Puerto Rico might have experienced the quake, though most felt only weak or light shaking. The highest reported intensity was light shaking in Punta Cana, located about 51 km (40 miles) from the epicenter.
USGS estimates indicate there is a low likelihood of damage or casualties, classifying the risk level as GREEN. The earthquake’s economic impact is expected to be minimal, possibly around 0 to 1 million US dollars.
This event occurred in a seismically active area, which has seen significant earthquakes in the past, including a 5.8 magnitude quake earlier in February 2025. While there are concerns about aftershocks, none have been recorded thus far.
Recent Posts
- Microsoft Alerts Users: Windows 11 Will Auto-Delete Restore Points
- New COVID-19 Variant Nimbus Spreads in U.S. Amid Travel Season
- Deadline Approaches for TransUnion Settlement Claims
- Tom Hanks Embraces ‘America’s Dad’ Title After Latest Projects
- Israel Reports Continued Attacks Despite Trump Announcing Ceasefire
- Six Flags California’s Great America Faces Possible Permanent Closure
- Lakers Explore Trade for Jazz Forward John Collins
- Knicks Eye Major Trades as Offseason Approaches
- Sacramento Kings Exploring Trades Ahead of NBA Draft
- Juvenile Hospitalized After Near-Drowning in Wesley Chapel
- Bet365 Offers Exciting Promotions Amid FIFA Cup and MLB Action
- Release Date for ‘The Boys’ Season 5 Remains Uncertain
- Shooting at Michigan Church Leaves One Dead, Security Guard Injured
- Hull Approves Major Infrastructure Improvement Plan for City
- Maria Taylor Named NBC’s Lead NBA and WNBA Studio Host
- Celtics Face Major Payroll Challenges After Playoff Exit
- BloFin Emerges as a Leader in Cryptocurrency Futures Market
- Dakota Johnson Stars in New Open Relationship Comedy ‘Splitsville’
- Boston Celtics Face Tough Choices This Offseason After 2024 Championship
- Suicide Bombing Kills 25 Worshippers in Damascus Church