Magnitude 5.7 Earthquake Strikes Dominican Republic’s Coast

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic — A magnitude 5.7 earthquake occurred off the Dominican Republic’s coast on Monday, June 23, 2025, at 10:45 PM local time, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The earthquake had a depth of 18.2 km (11 miles) and was felt by many residents in the surrounding areas. The USGS reported that due to the shallow depth, the earthquake was more perceptible near the epicenter.

Witnesses from cities like Punta Cana and Higüey described sensations of light to moderate shaking. Reports estimated that approximately 450 people noted the tremor in their areas, with some describing objects shaking in their homes.

Based on initial assessments, over 6.3 million people across the Dominican Republic and neighboring Puerto Rico might have experienced the quake, though most felt only weak or light shaking. The highest reported intensity was light shaking in Punta Cana, located about 51 km (40 miles) from the epicenter.

USGS estimates indicate there is a low likelihood of damage or casualties, classifying the risk level as GREEN. The earthquake’s economic impact is expected to be minimal, possibly around 0 to 1 million US dollars.

This event occurred in a seismically active area, which has seen significant earthquakes in the past, including a 5.8 magnitude quake earlier in February 2025. While there are concerns about aftershocks, none have been recorded thus far.