5.0 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Atka, Alaska

ATKA, Alaska — A magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck near Atka in the Aleutians West region early Wednesday morning, July 16, 2025, at 5:21 AM local time. The quake was recorded at a depth of 20 miles (32 kilometers).

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported the tremor, noting that it was moderately shallow. Preliminary data suggests no significant damage occurred as a result of the earthquake, but residents in Atka, with a population of about 64, may have felt weak shaking.

The exact magnitude and depth of the quake could be revised in the coming hours as seismologists continue to analyze data. USGS officials encourage anyone in the area who felt the earthquake to report their experience.

This seismic event came just five days after a 7.3-magnitude earthquake erupted in Alaska, centered in Sand Point. That quake also reported no significant damage or injuries at the time.

The recent earthquake follows a series of seismic activities in the Pacific region, including a 5.6-magnitude earthquake that occurred in Guatemala on July 8. No reports confirm whether the earthquakes in Alaska were related to other global seismic events.

Authorities continue to monitor the aftershocks and provide updates as they gather more information about the earthquake’s impact.