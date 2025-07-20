Magnitude 5.2 Earthquake Strikes Northern Iran, No Damage Reported

Shahrud, Iran — A magnitude 5.2 earthquake rocked northern Iran early Sunday morning, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). The quake struck at 01:07 local time, centered approximately 44 kilometers northwest of Shahrud at a shallow depth of about 7 kilometers (4.35 miles).

No immediate reports of casualties or structural damage have been confirmed. Local authorities and emergency services are actively assessing the situation in nearby settlements.

The Iranian Seismological Centre indicated that while the tremor was felt widely across the region, its shallow depth could have heightened the risk of surface-level impact. Residents of Shahrud, a city with a population of around 131,000, reported feeling the quake but have not indicated any significant damages.

Iran is situated along the Alpine-Himalayan seismic belt, making it one of the most earthquake-prone countries in the world. The country experiences approximately 2,100 earthquakes annually, with an average of 15 to 16 of these reaching a magnitude of 5.0 or higher.

The recent quake follows a 5.1-magnitude earthquake that struck the Semnan region in June, raising concerns regarding the proximity of military facilities in that area. However, no claims related to potential causes were made regarding the latest earthquake.

Officials from Iran’s Seismological Centre are expected to provide updates as new assessments are completed and further information becomes available.