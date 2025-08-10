News
Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake Strikes Near Istanbul, Turkey
ISTANBUL, Turkey — A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck western Turkey on Sunday evening, according to the country’s AFAD disaster management authority. The quake hit at approximately 7:53 PM local time in Balikesir province, near Istanbul, and was widely felt across multiple provinces.
Despite the intensity of the tremor, there were no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage in the affected areas. Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced on social media platform X that emergency teams from AFAD had begun inspections around Istanbul and nearby provinces. So far, no negative reports have been received.
According to AFAD, the earthquake’s depth was recorded at 11 kilometers (6.8 miles). The German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) provided slightly different measurements, registering the magnitude at 6.19 and a depth of 10 kilometers.
The tremor prompted widespread alarm, but officials emphasized that ongoing assessments have found no immediate threats to public safety. Turkish authorities continue to monitor the situation closely.
