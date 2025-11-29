News
3.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near San Juan Bautista
SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, Calif. — A magnitude 3.4 earthquake shook the region near San Juan Bautista on Friday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The tremor struck at 7:40 a.m. about three miles west of the city, with a depth of 4.1 miles.
Officials reported two smaller quakes shortly thereafter, measuring magnitudes 2.5 and 2.6, both occurring between 7:40 a.m. and 7:42 a.m. Fortunately, there have been no reports of damages or injuries from the quakes.
Preparedness experts emphasize the importance of having an emergency plan in place for future significant earthquakes. Santa Cruz County‘s Office of Emergency Services recommends residents prepare their living spaces by securing large furniture and having a go-bag ready with essential supplies such as food, water, and cash.
Emergency officials remind residents, especially those in low-lying areas like Santa Cruz and Capitola, to move to higher ground during an emergency if they feel a strong quake. Residents can also sign up for alerts through their county’s emergency services or download the MyShake app to receive immediate notifications during seismic activity.
The most significant earthquake recorded in the area remains the Loma Prieta quake in 1989, which serves as a reminder of the potential for more severe quakes in the future.
Recent Posts
- Warriors Triumph Over Pelicans Despite Missing Curry
- Eminem Shocks Fans with Surprise Halftime Show at Lions-Packers Game
- Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Address Split Rumors with PDA Photo
- Nickeil Alexander-Walker Shines with Hawks After Leaving Timberwolves
- Vance Joseph Eyes Head Coaching Opportunities for 2026
- Samuel West Reflects on Loss of His Parents Timothy West and Prunella Scales
- Izzy Nix Celebrates Iron Bowl with Throwback Photo of Auburn Days
- Hawks Eliminate Cavaliers in Thrilling 130-123 NBA Cup Matchup
- Broncos Focus on Playoff Preparation as Riley Moss Faces Coverage Challenges
- Teenagers from Lambert High School Advance Lyme Disease Research Using CRISPR
- Broncos Adjust After Dobbins Injury, Look Ahead to Commanders
- BlackRock Increases Bitcoin Holdings Amid Rising Institutional Interest
- Harvard Student Shines at Exclusive Le Bal des Débutantes
- Von Miller Faces Former Team Amid Commanders’ Struggles
- Bryan González’s Injury Raises Concerns Ahead of Crucial Match
- Payton Pritchard Steps Up as Celtics Adjust After Injuries
- Grizzlies Aim for Third Straight Win Against Struggling Kings
- Denver Broncos Seek Improvement as Playoff Push Begins
- Greece Declares Water Emergency Amid Drought Crisis
- GTA 6 Launch Delayed to 2027? Insider Debunks Rumors