3.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near San Juan Bautista

SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, Calif. — A magnitude 3.4 earthquake shook the region near San Juan Bautista on Friday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The tremor struck at 7:40 a.m. about three miles west of the city, with a depth of 4.1 miles.

Officials reported two smaller quakes shortly thereafter, measuring magnitudes 2.5 and 2.6, both occurring between 7:40 a.m. and 7:42 a.m. Fortunately, there have been no reports of damages or injuries from the quakes.

Preparedness experts emphasize the importance of having an emergency plan in place for future significant earthquakes. Santa Cruz County‘s Office of Emergency Services recommends residents prepare their living spaces by securing large furniture and having a go-bag ready with essential supplies such as food, water, and cash.

Emergency officials remind residents, especially those in low-lying areas like Santa Cruz and Capitola, to move to higher ground during an emergency if they feel a strong quake. Residents can also sign up for alerts through their county’s emergency services or download the MyShake app to receive immediate notifications during seismic activity.

The most significant earthquake recorded in the area remains the Loma Prieta quake in 1989, which serves as a reminder of the potential for more severe quakes in the future.