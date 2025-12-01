News
Magnitude 5.3 Earthquake Strikes Near Agrihan Island, Northern Mariana Islands
AGRIHAN ISLAND, Northern Mariana Islands — A magnitude 5.3 earthquake occurred near Agrihan Village, Agrihan Island, early Monday morning, December 1, 2025, at 2:22 AM local time (16:22 GMT, November 30). The quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometers, according to reports from the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).
Residents in the nearby Agrihan Village, which has a population of around 20, reported feeling light shaking as the tremor hit. A more populated area, Pagan Village, located approximately 49 kilometers away with a population of around 50, also experienced similar mild shaking.
The German Research Centre noted that the exact magnitude and location may be revised as additional data becomes available from seismologists. Early assessments suggest that the earthquake is unlikely to have caused significant damage, although minor incidents like falling objects might be reported.
Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysical Agency and other agencies are monitoring the situation closely. Residents in the area are encouraged to report their experiences through the Volcanoes & Earthquakes app, which provides real-time updates and alerts.
This earthquake is part of a series of seismic activities detected worldwide, where two quakes of magnitude 5.0 or greater have been recorded along with numerous other tremors.
