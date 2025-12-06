7.0-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Alaska-Canada Border

YAKUTAT, Alaska – A powerful 7.0-magnitude earthquake shook the area near the Alaska-Canada border on Saturday at 11:41 a.m. Alaska time, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The quake was centered about 56 miles north of Yakutat and occurred at a depth of approximately six miles.

Residents in nearby communities, including Juneau and Haines, felt the earthquake, describing moments of noticeable shaking. Some reported the tremors interrupted meetings, including the Juneau Assembly’s annual retreat at the main terminal of Juneau International Airport. “The shaking lasted for at least 30 seconds,” Deputy City Manager Robert Barr announced shortly afterward, confirming there was no tsunami threat.

The USGS reported more than 20 aftershocks following the main quake, with the most significant aftershocks ranging from magnitudes of 4 to 5.1. The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities initiated inspections of highways, bridges, and airports in the region around 12:30 p.m., assuring the public that major travel impacts were not expected.

This earthquake is a reminder of the region’s seismic history. The Yakutat Bay area is known for its significant quakes, including two major earthquakes in September 1899, recorded at magnitudes of 8.1 and 8.2, which dramatically altered local landforms. Another notable event was the 1958 Lituya Bay earthquake, which generated a tsunami wave reported to be 1,720 feet high.

As seismologists analyze additional data, they may revise the earthquake’s magnitude and update the shake-severity map. The USGS continues to monitor the situation closely.