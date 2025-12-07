Magnitude 7.0 Earthquake Strikes Near Alaska-Canada Border

Juneau, Alaska – A powerful, 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck near the Alaska-Canada border on Saturday at 11:41 a.m. Alaska time. The epicenter was located approximately 56 miles north of Yakutat, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

Initially, the earthquake was reported with a magnitude of 6.7, but officials may update the figure as they analyze the data. The tremor occurred at a depth of about six miles (10 kilometers) and was followed by several aftershocks.

Residents from Juneau, Haines, and other Southeast Alaska towns reported experiencing brief shakes. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries, and the National Weather Service confirmed there is no tsunami threat.

Calista MacLeod, a sergeant with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Whitehorse, Yukon, noted that they received two 911 calls regarding the quake. “It definitely was felt,” MacLeod said, referring to reports from community members on social media.

Alison Bird, a seismologist with Natural Resources Canada, added that the area affected is largely remote with very few residents. “Most reports describe items falling off shelves and walls, but we haven’t seen structural damage,” she said.

The closest community to the quake’s epicenter is Haines Junction, approximately 80 miles (130 kilometers) away, while Yakutat’s population is around 662 residents. Seismologists continue to monitor the situation and will provide updates as they gather more information.