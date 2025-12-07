News
Magnitude 7.0 Earthquake Strikes Near Alaska-Canada Border
Juneau, Alaska – A powerful, 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck near the Alaska-Canada border on Saturday at 11:41 a.m. Alaska time. The epicenter was located approximately 56 miles north of Yakutat, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).
Initially, the earthquake was reported with a magnitude of 6.7, but officials may update the figure as they analyze the data. The tremor occurred at a depth of about six miles (10 kilometers) and was followed by several aftershocks.
Residents from Juneau, Haines, and other Southeast Alaska towns reported experiencing brief shakes. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries, and the National Weather Service confirmed there is no tsunami threat.
Calista MacLeod, a sergeant with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Whitehorse, Yukon, noted that they received two 911 calls regarding the quake. “It definitely was felt,” MacLeod said, referring to reports from community members on social media.
Alison Bird, a seismologist with Natural Resources Canada, added that the area affected is largely remote with very few residents. “Most reports describe items falling off shelves and walls, but we haven’t seen structural damage,” she said.
The closest community to the quake’s epicenter is Haines Junction, approximately 80 miles (130 kilometers) away, while Yakutat’s population is around 662 residents. Seismologists continue to monitor the situation and will provide updates as they gather more information.
Recent Posts
- Automated User Behavior Triggers Content Access Restrictions
- SEPTA Contract Negotiations Could Lead to Strike Affecting Philadelphia Schools
- Fantasy Football Expert Insights on Week 14 Tight End Picks
- Ja’Marr Chase Nears 1,000 Yards, Eyes NFL Milestone
- Tiger Woods Hosts Hero World Challenge Despite Not Competing
- Meghan Trainor’s Christmas Album Redefines Holiday Cheer
- Insights for Week 14 NFL Fantasy Showdowns
- Bills Dominate Steelers 26-7 in Crucial Week 14 Matchup
- Snowy Showdown: Bills Face Key Playoff Challenge with Star Power
- Margot Robbie Prepares for Wuthering Heights Release
- Malik Harrison Prepares for Showdown Against Former Ravens Team
- Buffalo Bills Stadium Construction Hits 75% Completion Despite Delays
- NFL Rookie Rankings: Top Players Making Impact in 2025 Season
- Browns’ QB Challenges and Future Outlook Amid Season Struggles
- Netflix Faces Challenges as It Attempts to Secure Box Office Success
- Vasco Modifies Lineup Ahead of Final Brasileirão Match Against Atlético-MG
- Bills Players Fined Following Week 13 Victory Against Steelers
- Myles Garrett Eyes NFL Sacks Record During Week 14 Matchup
- David Njoku’s Future with Browns in Jeopardy as Rookie Shines
- Real Madrid Aims for Victory Against Celta Vigo in La Liga Showdown