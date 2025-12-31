News
6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes near Taiwan; Minor Damage Reported
Taipei, Taiwan – A 6.6-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Taiwan on December 27 at 11:05 p.m. local time, as reported by the United States Geological Survey. The quake’s epicenter was approximately 20 miles east of Yilan County, Taiwan.
Initial reports from the U.S. Geological Survey indicated a magnitude of 6.7, though that number may change as seismologists continue to analyze data. Taiwan’s Central Weather Administration evaluated the earthquake’s magnitude at 7.0.
The tremor was felt widely, including in Taipei, the capital city. The Taipei city government stated that there were no immediate reports of significant damage, though some minor damage included gas and water leaks. Residents reported feeling shaking in various parts of the city.
The depth of the earthquake was measured at around 45 miles, which helped limit the extent of the damage. However, over 3,000 homes in Yilan temporarily lost power due to the quake, according to Taiwan Power Company.
In light of the earthquake, local authorities urged residents to prepare for potential aftershocks in the following days. It’s important for people to stay alert to any updates from emergency services.
This event comes on the heels of a 6.1-magnitude earthquake that struck Taiwan’s southeastern Taitung County just three days prior, demonstrating Taiwan’s vulnerability due to its location near active tectonic plates.
As seismologists assess the aftereffects of these recent quakes, they remind the public about the importance of earthquake preparedness and safety measures.
Recent Posts
- Knicks’ Ariel Hukporti Out After Mouth Injury Against Pelicans
- Alex Honnold to Livestream Taipei 101 Ascent on Netflix
- Matt Cardona Returns for Thrilling NWA Event in Atlanta
- Matthew Tkachuk Returns to Practice with Panthers After Surgery
- Ethan Hunt Returns as ‘Mission: Impossible III’ Streams on Prime Video
- Wake Forest Faces Virginia Tech After Loss to NC State
- Randy Orton Returns to WWE Amid Hopes for Grand Finale
- WWE SmackDown Preview: Heavyweight Showdown and Women’s Tag Match Tonight
- Suns Look to Bounce Back Against Kings in Phoenix Showdown
- Apple TV Reveals Trailer for Shrinking Season 3 Starring Jason Segel
- Dog Biscuit Recall Issued Over Salmonella Contamination Risk
- NHL Stars Await Team Canada Roster for 2026 Olympics
- Pacers Face Tough Decision on Bennedict Mathurin Trade
- Rutgers Hosts Ohio State in Big Ten Showdown
- DaRon Holmes II Shines in Nuggets Victory Amid Injuries
- Onyeka Okongwu Shines Despite Hawks’ Narrow Loss to Knicks
- Micah Potter Shines in NBA Debut with Indiana Pacers
- Blake Gideon Returns to Texas Longhorns Coaching Staff
- Wayne Gretzky Celebrates Hockey’s Growth in Florida
- Ekblad’s Late Goal Propels Panthers Past Capitals in Comeback Win