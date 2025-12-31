6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes near Taiwan; Minor Damage Reported

Taipei, Taiwan – A 6.6-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Taiwan on December 27 at 11:05 p.m. local time, as reported by the United States Geological Survey. The quake’s epicenter was approximately 20 miles east of Yilan County, Taiwan.

Initial reports from the U.S. Geological Survey indicated a magnitude of 6.7, though that number may change as seismologists continue to analyze data. Taiwan’s Central Weather Administration evaluated the earthquake’s magnitude at 7.0.

The tremor was felt widely, including in Taipei, the capital city. The Taipei city government stated that there were no immediate reports of significant damage, though some minor damage included gas and water leaks. Residents reported feeling shaking in various parts of the city.

The depth of the earthquake was measured at around 45 miles, which helped limit the extent of the damage. However, over 3,000 homes in Yilan temporarily lost power due to the quake, according to Taiwan Power Company.

In light of the earthquake, local authorities urged residents to prepare for potential aftershocks in the following days. It’s important for people to stay alert to any updates from emergency services.

This event comes on the heels of a 6.1-magnitude earthquake that struck Taiwan’s southeastern Taitung County just three days prior, demonstrating Taiwan’s vulnerability due to its location near active tectonic plates.

As seismologists assess the aftereffects of these recent quakes, they remind the public about the importance of earthquake preparedness and safety measures.