Maguire Prepares for Exciting Manchester United Season Opener Against Arsenal

Manchester, England — Harry Maguire is reflecting on past successes as Manchester United prepares to host Arsenal on Sunday for the opening match of the Premier League season.

The game kicks off a new chapter for United, and Maguire remembers his debut performance in 2019, when the team triumphed over Chelsea with a convincing 4-0 win. He also recalls an electrifying 5-1 victory against Leeds United in 2021, which marked the first match back at a full Old Trafford after the pandemic.

“You always get excited with that first game,” Maguire said. “It feels like a fresh start,” adding that opening matches create a unique atmosphere in the stadium.

Maguire acknowledges Arsenal’s reputation, calling them “one of the best teams in the Premier League.” He noted the strong rivalry between the two clubs, which adds to the anticipation of Sunday’s matchup.

<p“I’m sure it’ll be sunny again and it always is on that first day,” he said. “We've had some good memories on the first day at Old Trafford since I've been here.”

<pThe defender is enthusiastic about the support from fans, saying Old Trafford creates an "amazing atmosphere." He emphasized the importance of preparation in the final week leading up to the game.

<p“Throughout pre-season you’re always thinking about that first game and it’s really important that you’re ready,” he explained. “As a footballer, it’s probably the most nervous you are for a game but also the one that you’re most looking forward to.”

<pMaguire believes the fixture is perfect for the team, expressing hope that they can rise to the occasion, stating, “A big game, big occasion and hopefully we can step up.”