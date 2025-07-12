Education
Maharashtra Polytechnic CAP Round 1 Allotment Results Released
Mumbai, India – The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Maharashtra, announced the results for the first round of seat allotments for polytechnic diploma admissions for the academic year 2025-2026 on July 12, 2025. Students can check their allotment results online at the official DTE website.
Students who have applied through the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) can view their results on poly25.dtemaharashtra.gov.in from today. Those who receive an allotment must confirm their seats by paying the acceptance fee and visiting their assigned colleges between July 13 and 15, 2025.
If students are not satisfied with their allotment or did not receive a seat, they may participate in Round 2. This second round will begin after July 16, when DTE will release a list of vacant seats.
To check their CAP Round 1 allotment results, candidates can follow these steps: Visit poly25.dtemaharashtra.gov.in, click the Round 1 Allotment Result link, log in with their Application ID and password, and download the allotment letter for future reference.
In Round 2, students can submit fresh preferences using an option form from July 17 to 19. The results for this round will be declared on July 21, 2025. Those allotted a seat in this round must confirm it by reporting to their designated institutions between July 22 and 24.
It is essential for students to adhere to these timelines to secure their seats and ensure a smooth admission process.
Recent Posts
- Jonathan Milan Ends Italian Victory Drought in Tour de France Stage Eight
- Durango’s Sepp Kuss Struggles in Tour de France Stages 7 and 8
- Iranian President Injured in Israeli Airstrike During Emergency Meeting
- UPS Faces Challenges Amid Corporate Overhaul and Market Concerns
- Panthers Open NHL Season Against Blackhawks in Tripleheader
- Giants Camp Features Chris Manhertz’s Lessons for Young Athletes
- AI Stocks Show Potential Amid Market Recovery
- Microsoft Shares Reach $491.09 Amid Growth Potential
- QuantumScape Shares Surge as Company Advances EV Battery Technology
- Bollinger Shipyards to Build Rocket Landing Platform for Rocket Lab
- Ravindra Jadeja and Brydon Carse Clash During Lord’s Test
- 49ers Prepare for Possible Departures After 2025 Season
- Schwab ETF SCHD Shows Steady Growth Amid Market Analysis
- Archer Aviation Stock Surges as eVTOL Market Grows
- Joby Aviation’s eVTOL Aircraft Faces Challenges as Investors Await Growth
- Rafael Nadal Scores Hole-in-One Amidst Golf Championship Prep
- AMC Entertainment Boosted by Bullish Wedbush Upgrade
- JPMorgan Chase to Report Strong Q2 Earnings This Week
- Big Banks and Economic Data Dominate Financial Landscape This Week
- WWE RAW Highlights High-Stakes Gauntlet Match for SummerSlam Title Contender