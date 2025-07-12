Maharashtra Polytechnic CAP Round 1 Allotment Results Released

Mumbai, India – The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Maharashtra, announced the results for the first round of seat allotments for polytechnic diploma admissions for the academic year 2025-2026 on July 12, 2025. Students can check their allotment results online at the official DTE website.

Students who have applied through the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) can view their results on poly25.dtemaharashtra.gov.in from today. Those who receive an allotment must confirm their seats by paying the acceptance fee and visiting their assigned colleges between July 13 and 15, 2025.

If students are not satisfied with their allotment or did not receive a seat, they may participate in Round 2. This second round will begin after July 16, when DTE will release a list of vacant seats.

To check their CAP Round 1 allotment results, candidates can follow these steps: Visit poly25.dtemaharashtra.gov.in, click the Round 1 Allotment Result link, log in with their Application ID and password, and download the allotment letter for future reference.

In Round 2, students can submit fresh preferences using an option form from July 17 to 19. The results for this round will be declared on July 21, 2025. Those allotted a seat in this round must confirm it by reporting to their designated institutions between July 22 and 24.

It is essential for students to adhere to these timelines to secure their seats and ensure a smooth admission process.