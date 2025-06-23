Mahmoud Khalil Released from ICE Custody After 104 Days

JENA, Louisiana — Mahmoud Khalil, a pro-Palestinian activist and Columbia University graduate student, was released from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody on June 22, 2025, after being detained for over three months. His release came following a ruling from U.S. District Judge Michael Farbiarz, who found no evidence that Khalil posed a danger to national security.

Khalil’s detention began in March when he was taken from his New York apartment. The government argued that his activism during pro-Palestinian protests could threaten U.S. foreign policy. However, Judge Farbiarz stated that the government failed to demonstrate that Khalil’s release would cause irreparable harm.

In a statement to reporters shortly after his release, Khalil expressed gratitude for being reunited with his wife, Dr. Noor Abdalla, and their newborn son, Deen, who was born during his detention. “I can actually hug him and Noor without looking at the clock,” Khalil said.

Khalil was accused by the Trump administration of aiding pro-Hamas activism, a claim he vehemently denies. In his interview with ABC News, he stated, “They try to portray me as a violent person, but not presenting any evidence to their claims.” He emphasized that his detention was an attempt to silence opposition to U.S. policies regarding Palestine.

Following Khalil’s release, the Department of Homeland Security criticized Judge Farbiarz’s decision, accusing him of undermining national security. They plan to appeal the ruling, asserting that immigration judges should have jurisdiction over such cases.

Activists have rallied in support of Khalil, arguing that his arrest and detention were part of a broader crackdown on political speech related to the Israel-Palestine conflict. Khalil’s case highlights ongoing concerns regarding free speech and the treatment of immigrants and activists in the U.S.

Reflecting on his experience, Khalil remarked, “No human is illegal. Justice will prevail no matter what this administration may try to portray.” He vowed to continue advocating for Palestinian rights despite the challenges he has faced.