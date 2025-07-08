Maignan Confirms Stay with AC Milan After Chelsea Negotiations Fail

MILAN, Italy — Goalkeeper Mike Maignan will remain with AC Milan for the upcoming season after failed negotiations with Chelsea. This news comes as head coach Massimiliano Allegri expressed satisfaction with Maignan’s decision to stay on Monday.

Throughout June, Chelsea sought to acquire the French shot-stopper but couldn’t settle on a fee. AC Milan reportedly wanted £25 million, while Chelsea’s highest offer was £15 million. Following these unsuccessful talks, Chelsea has opted to move forward with Robert Sanchez, Filip Jorgensen, and Mike Penders as their primary goalkeeping options.

Allegri, who returned to manage AC Milan in May, praised Maignan, calling him “one of the best goalkeepers in Europe.” He held critical discussions with the player to encourage him to stay. The club had a challenging last season, finishing eighth in Serie A and missing out on a Champions League spot.

In addition to Maignan’s retention, Allegri confirmed new signings to bolster the team for the upcoming campaign. He mentioned that Luka Modric will join in August, emphasizing Modric’s significant impact on the squad. Allegri also indicated that another player, whose identity has not yet been disclosed, is likely to remain with Milan despite interest from Bayern Munich.

Meanwhile, Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella commented on the club’s aggressive transfer strategy, which has seen numerous new players join while others depart. He noted that building relationships with teammates has been challenging amid frequent changes. Despite this, Cucurella expressed optimism about the new signings’ quality and their potential to contribute positively to the team’s dynamics.

“I think we have a good group now,” Cucurella stated. “The most important thing is that new players feel comfortable and can show their personality.”

With Maignan committed to Milan and Chelsea reinforcing their squad, both clubs head into the next season with significant changes and aspirations.