Maine Family Livestreams Deer Feeding, Attracts Thousands Online

BROWNVILLE, Maine — A family in Brownville, Maine, has combined love for wildlife and technology by livestreaming their daily deer feeding. This initiative draws thousands of viewers who watch in real-time as white-tailed deer gather to eat.

Every winter morning, the McMahon family fills a trough with 1,000 pounds of oats, apples, and acorns at their aptly named “Food Pantry for Deer.” The feeding station attracts up to 250 deer daily, creating a heartwarming scene that has captivated many online. “Most of our winters in Maine are quite severe, and they need all the help they can get,” said Richard McMahon, who established the pantry with his son Randy and grandson Ryan.

The livestream began nearly ten years ago as a way to garner public donations to support the feeding program. “We started on Facebook just to try to get some donations in,” Randy McMahon explained. Their efforts have been successful; donations now fully cover their operating costs.

Local wildlife experts consult the family to ensure the deer receive appropriate food. According to Randy, viewers often report feeling physical benefits while watching. “It just blows my mind how people watch this, and it affects them physically. They feel better, their blood pressure’s lower,” he shared.

Fans of the livestream have taken to naming the deer, adding a personal touch to the viewing experience. Some of the favorites include Vincent, dubbed “the prince of the pantry,” and Lefty, recognized for his nicked left ear.

The McMahon family’s dear feeding venture provides not just nourishment for the deer but also a sense of community and joy to viewers across the globe.