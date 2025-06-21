News
Maine Moose Lottery Names Thousands of Winners at Outdoor Festival
FARMINGTON, Maine (WGME) — The results are in for the Maine Moose Permit Lottery, and thousands of outdoor enthusiasts celebrated at the High Peaks Outdoor Heritage Festival on Saturday.
The festival, held at the Farmington Fairgrounds, marked its inaugural event, focusing on Maine’s rich outdoor heritage. The much-anticipated moose lottery took place at 1 p.m., drawing a crowd of hopeful hunters and curious onlookers.
This year, approximately 4,000 winners were announced from a pool of over 70,000 applicants. The lottery is known for its excitement, as applicants vie for a limited number of permits to hunt the state’s moose.
In 2024, the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife issued 4,105 permits total, which included 2,645 permits for antlered moose and 1,460 for antlerless moose. This year’s results reflect a similar trend of high participation.
The Maine Moose Permit Lottery is a central event in the state’s hunting calendar, and its celebration of wildlife and outdoor adventure resonated with festival goers.
Recent Posts
- Mamdani’s Shocking Surge in NYC Mayoral Race Amid Protests
- Samsonova and Wang Set for Berlin Open Semifinal Showdown
- Powerball Jackpot Rises to $128 Million After Recent Draw Results
- Guardians Beat Athletics 4-2 Behind Stellar Pitching and Ramírez Milestone
- Experts Warn of Global Fertility Crisis and Its Effects
- Manchester Officer Returns Fire, Wounds Man at Hotel
- J.K. Rowling Calls New HBO Harry Potter Series ‘So, So, So Good!’
- Hints Released for Today’s Connections Puzzle #742
- Celtics Eye Point Guard Nolan Traore as Draft Option
- Vondrousova Upsets Sabalenka to Reach Berlin Open Final
- New York Doctor Sues Airline Over Mid-Flight Allergy Incident
- North Carolina Introduces New Tax on Ride App Users
- Power Outage Strands Riders at Wild Adventures Theme Park
- Trump’s Strikes on Iran Nuclear Sites Prompt Global Reactions
- New Series Sparks Debate on Roberto Gómez Bolaños’ Love Life
- Nintendo Switch 2 Unveils Exciting Game Lineup for Launch
- Matt Zukowski Confirms Split from Tammy Hembrow After Seven Months of Marriage
- Pakistan Closes Borders with Iran Amid Escalating Tensions
- Dodgers Defeat Nationals 6-5, Eye Series Win on Saturday
- Thunderstorm Hits South Lake Tahoe: Boats Crash and Sink