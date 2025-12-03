Maine Prepared for First Major Snowstorm of the Season

PORTLAND, Maine — The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for several counties in Maine as the first significant snowstorm of the season is set to begin Tuesday morning.

Forecasters warn that driving conditions could be dangerous. The storm is expected to drop about 3 to 6 inches of snow along the coast, with inland areas potentially receiving 8 inches or more by late Tuesday night. Snowfall could reach an inch per hour, especially during the evening commute.

“The evening commute could be potentially dangerous,” said Jon Palmer, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Gray. The warning applies to Cumberland, York, Androscoggin, Kennebec, and Waldo counties, as well as the southern portions of Oxford, Franklin, and Somerset counties. It is in effect from 8 a.m. Tuesday to 4 a.m. Wednesday.

The winter storm warning indicates that falling and blowing snow may significantly reduce visibility, making driving hazardous. “When snow falls at an inch per hour, it can be very difficult to see the road,” Palmer explained.

Governor Janet Mills announced that state offices will close at noon on Tuesday due to the storm. “This is Maine’s first major winter storm of the season, and we want to ensure that people stay safe,” Mills said in a statement. Residents are urged to exercise caution while traveling and to ensure their emergency supplies are stocked.

Schools across southern and central Maine are monitoring the situation and may cancel classes. By Monday afternoon, some districts like MSAD 61 in Casco, Naples, and Bridgton announced closures.

Portland city officials reminded residents to comply with parking bans and to clear sidewalks of snow and ice. The Department of Public Works is prepared for the storm, with Director Mike Murray stating, “We are preparing to ensure the city’s streets are clear and safe.”

As the snowstorm approaches, Central Maine Power has positioned extra crews to respond to any outages, while the U.S. Postal Service requests that residents keep pathways clear for mail delivery.

Overall, Maine prepares for significant snowfall that may transition to rain in coastal areas, with the storm expected to clear by Wednesday morning.