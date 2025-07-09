Maine Woman’s Paddleboarding Death Ruled Homicide; Police Seek Leads

Union, Maine — Sunshine “Sunny” Stewart, 48, was found dead last Thursday after going missing during a paddleboarding trip on Crawford Pond. Authorities announced on Monday that her death has been ruled a homicide.

Stewart’s body was discovered under what officials termed “unusual circumstances,” which the Maine State Police said indicated the death was not a suicide or accidental drowning. An autopsy conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed that the manner of death was homicide, but the specific cause has not been released.

“We are pursuing all possible leads and every investigative avenue to solve this case,” a police spokesperson stated. Among the investigative steps being taken is a comprehensive perimeter check of the area surrounding where Stewart was last seen. Authorities are also canvassing the neighborhood for surveillance and security camera footage that could be helpful.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen Stewart paddleboarding on July 2 between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. near 100 Acre Island to contact the Maine State Police at 207-624-7076.

Union is located about 30 miles from the state capital, Augusta, and lies near Maine’s Atlantic coast. The investigation into Stewart’s death remains active as police continue to gather information.

According to Stewart’s sister, Kim Ware, she was known for her strong spirit and generosity. Ware described her as the “strongest person I know” who would always help others. Stewart worked as a marine biologist and had taken on multiple roles as a bartender, lobersterman, and boat captain.

“Anyone blessed to be in her presence was in awe of her energy and light. Now we have to rally and give her justice,” Ware said.

Close friend Sarah Vokey shared her shock and sadness, noting Stewart had an “all-encompassing smile” despite facing numerous challenges in life. Vokey expressed grief over the brutality of her friend’s death: “One of the hardest things I have ever written was the text that I sent to my son, ‘Sunshine was murdered,'” she said.