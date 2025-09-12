Sports
Maja Chwalińska Secures Spot in Quarterfinals at Ljubljana Open
LIUBLJAN, Slovenia — Polish tennis player Maja Chwalińska continues her impressive winning streak with a 7-6(4), 6-2 victory over Dalila Jakupović, advancing to the quarterfinals of the tournament in Ljubljana on September 11, 2025.
Chwalińska, 23, has now won seven consecutive matches, highlighted by her recent championship win in Montreux where she defeated Darja Semenistaje. Just two days after that final, she began her competition in Ljubljana, securing a victory against Leonie Kueng in her opening match.
The match against Jakupović proved challenging for Chwalińska, particularly in the first set where both players traded breaks before heading to a tiebreaker. Chwalińska managed to edge out Jakupović to take the set 7-6(4) and dominated the second set, winning 6-2.
Looking ahead, Chwalińska will face a more formidable opponent as she squares off against the tournament’s top seed, Simona Waltert, on Friday, September 12, at 10:00 AM. As the eighth seed in the tournament, Chwalińska remains a strong contender.
