Majo Aguilar Teams Up with Grandfather José for Special Duet

VERACRUZ, Mexico — Majo Aguilar, a rising star in regional Mexican music, recently fulfilled a dream by collaborating with her grandfather, José, on their first duet together. Aguilar, known for her hit song “Un puño de tierra,” shared the heartfelt moment with her followers on social media.

The duet features the song “Veracruz,” which holds significant sentimental value for both of them. In an emotional post, Aguilar wrote about her grandfather’s journey, revealing that he was originally a medical student who chose to pursue medicine over music despite his talent. “He was offered a record deal, the dream of many singers, but he ultimately chose to support our family instead,” she explained.

Aguilar emphasized her grandfather’s enduring love for music, despite setting aside his dreams. “His guitar never left his side, and he has filled our lives with joy and taught us the importance of family,” she wrote, celebrating their shared passion.

In a nostalgic photo shared alongside her post, Aguilar recalled the influence her grandfather has had on her musical journey. “Today, many years later, my heart is filled with joy as I sing with my grandfather, recording a song that has been part of our family gatherings since I was a little girl,” she added.

Aguilar’s touching tribute to her grandfather highlights the power of family heritage in her music career and the lasting impact of familial bonds in the music industry.