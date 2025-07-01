Major Banks Planning Temporary Shutdowns for July 4 Holiday

NEW YORK, NY — As part of a nationwide shutdown, major banks including Chase and Bank of America will close thousands of branches for one day on July 4 in observance of Independence Day.

Chase Bank, with approximately 4,700 locations across the U.S., will temporarily shut its doors, while Bank of America will do the same at its 3,700 branches. Wells Fargo customers will also face branch closures as the bank joins the other financial institutions in honoring the federal holiday.

Bank customers can still access online banking services throughout the day, though transactions may not be processed until the next business day. ATMs will remain operational for cash withdrawals and other services.

Beyond banks, many other services and institutions will be affected by the holiday. The United States Postal Service (USPS) will not deliver regular mail or packages, although USPS Priority Mail Express will be available, as it operates year-round, including holidays. Online services for stamp purchases or package pickups will remain accessible at USPS.com.

Federal offices and the stock market will also be closed on July 4, marking one of the 11 federal holidays in the country.

While most retailers will continue their regular hours, some may adjust their schedules. For instance, retail chain stores like Target and Walmart may modify their hours to allow employees to celebrate the holiday. Select locations of stores like Kroger and Trader Joe's may also close early.

Numerous retailers are promoting special sales in honor of July 4. Discounts can be found at various stores, enticing shoppers with opportunities to save on a variety of products.