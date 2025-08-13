Major Character Deaths Shock Fans in ‘Wednesday’ Season 2, Part 1

LOS ANGELES, CA — Netflix’s ‘Wednesday‘ season 2, part 1, is filled with surprises and shocking deaths. The series, centered around the Addams Family’s iconic daughter, explores new plotlines and character dynamics while killing off several fan-favorite characters.

One notable death is that of Carl Bradbury, a private investigator played by a yet-to-be-identified actor, who is caught observing a couple at a campsite. Following his demise at the hands of a murder of crows, the investigation into the eerie happenings at Willow Hill Psychiatric Hospital continues. Donovan Galpin, the former sheriff portrayed by Jamie McShane, returns in season 2 after losing his badge and is determined to solve the case. However, he meets a similarly gruesome fate when he is also murdered by the crows.

Thandiwe Newton joins the cast as Dr. Fairburn, who tries to control outcast powers in her role at Willow Hill. Her character’s involvement is pivotal as it connects to the show’s historical theme regarding outcasts. Despite the importance of her character, she too, meets her end, which disappointed many fans.

Additionally, Christina Ricci reprises her role as Marilyn Thornhill. Thornhill’s character arc leads to her death by the hands of Tyler Galpin, who executes her in a moment filled with tension and horror. Tyler, undergoing a personal journey, continues to show a complex side to his character and his relationships.

Other characters, including Ron Kruger played by Anthony Michael Hall, and Gabe Packard, the driving instructor, also suffer unfortunate fates as they engage with the supernatural events occurring around them. The introduction of a ravenous zombie named Slurp adds additional chaos, resulting in multiple deaths.

The season’s plot is not without emotional depth, touching on themes of family and struggle, particularly with Morticia Addams anxious about her daughter Wednesday’s fate as she recalls her own sister, Ophelia’s tragic history. Morticia’s overprotective nature reflects the ongoing theme of familial bonds within the series.

As ‘Wednesday’ season 2 continues to unfold, audiences are in suspense about the fates of their beloved characters. With such high stakes and emotional depth, the series promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.