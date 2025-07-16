Major Earthquake Hits Aleutian Arc, No Damage Reported

JUNEAU, Alaska — A significant earthquake struck the Aleutian Arc on July 16, 2025, at 6:21 a.m. AKDT (14:21 UTC). The quake registered a depth of 30.2 miles (48 kilometers) and coordinates of 52.0121°N, 173.2866°W.

No reports have been received indicating that the earthquake was felt in surrounding areas. Seismologists are reviewing the event to determine its potential impact.

The Aleutian Arc is known for its seismic activity, as the Pacific Plate subducts beneath the North American Plate. This region has experienced numerous major earthquakes since 1900, including notable events such as the 1957 M8.6 earthquake in the Andreanof Islands and the 2003 M7.8 event in the Rat Islands.

Seismologists highlight the Wadati-Benioff Zone, which is a layer of intermediate-depth earthquakes within the Pacific Plate, as a primary source of seismicity in the region. The largest recorded event in this zone occurred in 2014, when a M7.9 earthquake hit Little Sitkin.

Shallow earthquakes linked to volcanic activity and crustal faults in the North American Plate also commonly occur in the area. These can lead to vigorous aftershocks or swarm-like sequences.

As of now, there are no signs of major disruptions or damage due to this latest quake, but experts remain vigilant as they analyze the seismic data.