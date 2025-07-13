Major Golf Tournament Kicks Off in France with Top Players Competing

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France (AP) — The 2025 Amundi Evian Championship, the fourth women’s major golf event of the year, is set to begin this week at the Evian Resort Golf Club. The tournament runs from July 10 to 13 and features a purse of $8 million, with the winner receiving $1.2 million.

Among the top contenders are Nelly Korda, currently ranked No. 1 in the world, and Minjee Lee, a three-time major champion. Korda is hoping to secure her first win of the year after a winless 2025. Lee, who won the Evian Championship in 2021, is also aiming for another major victory.

Last year’s champion, Ayaka Furue, will be looking to defend her title after clinching her first major last year with a final-round score of 65. She is among the favorites, but will face strong competition from other top-ranked players like Jeeno Thitikul and Ariya Jutanugarn, who are also in the top 10 rankings this season.

The tournament is particularly exciting as it wraps up the LPGA‘s major season, with the AIG Women’s Open coming up in three weeks. Golf Channel will provide comprehensive coverage of all four days.

Fans can expect to see firsthand the intensity and talent on display as players vie for the prestigious title in the picturesque setting of Evian-les-Bains.