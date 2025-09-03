Major Illegal Sports Streaming Platform Streameast Shut Down After Year-Long Investigation

El-Sheikh Zaid, Egypt — On September 3, 2025, the world’s largest illegal sports streaming platform, Streameast, was shut down following a year-long investigation led by a United States-based anti-piracy organization. The action was taken in collaboration with Egyptian law enforcement, marking a significant blow to digital piracy in the sports viewing sector.

Streameast operated a network of 80 unauthorized domains that attracted 1.6 billion visits over the past year. Users accessed popular global sports leagues including Europe’s Premier League, Champions League, NFL, NBA, and MLB without charge. The platform averaged 136 million visits monthly, with substantial traffic from the U.S., Canada, the U.K., the Philippines, and Germany.

Charles Rivkin, chairman of the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment (ACE) and CEO of the Motion Picture Association, stated, “ACE scored a resounding victory in its fight to detect, deter, and dismantle criminal perpetrators of digital piracy.” He emphasized the alliance’s commitment to targeting major piracy operations worldwide.

During the operation, two men were arrested in El-Sheikh Zaid, about 20 miles west of Cairo. Authorities seized laptops, smartphones, cash, and credit cards believed to be connected to the illegal streaming activities. Investigators also discovered ties to a shell company in the UAE that allegedly laundered £4.9 million ($6.2 million) in advertising revenue since 2010, alongside £150,000 ($200,000) in cryptocurrency.

Ed McCarthy, COO of DAZN Group and part of ACE, remarked, “Dismantling Streameast is a major victory for everyone who invests in and relies on the live sports ecosystem.” He noted that the operation siphoned value from sports and posed risks to fans globally.

In addition to traditional sports, Streameast facilitated unauthorized access to pay-per-view boxing, MMA, and F1 events. The site came under scrutiny after high-profile incidents, including an appearance by NBA star LeBron James courtside at a game while using the platform.

Larissa Knapp, executive vice president of MPA, praised Egyptian authorities for their cooperation in this dismantling operation, stating, “It’s further proof that no piracy network is beyond the reach of coordinated global enforcement.”

As of the latest updates, Streameast’s main domain is inactive. However, reports on Reddit indicate that some backup domains may still be operational, posing ongoing challenges in the fight against illegal streaming.

In a broader context, a 2025 survey by Brand Finance indicated that 43% of respondents considered using unofficial streaming websites instead of paying for services, reflecting ongoing challenges within the industry.