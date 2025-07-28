Major Industry Changes: Top Hires and Cancellations This Week

NEW YORK, NY — The fashion and media industries are buzzing with significant appointments and program cancellations as of July 25, 2025. Grant Pearce has taken on the role of editor in chief at Esquire Australia, marking a new leadership phase for the publication.

In other news, Sara Hernando has been appointed fashion director at Vogue España. Ana Morales has joined the team as the beauty director, while Nuala Phillips takes on the role of fashion features director at the same magazine. This marks a substantial shift in leadership within one of the world’s leading fashion publications.

Jamie Stockwell transitions to the role of deputy managing editor of the News Hub at The Washington Post, and Megan Harvey has stepped in as assistant managing editor at The Financial Times. Additionally, Camryn La Sala takes on the position of senior commerce editor at New York Post, demonstrating ongoing hiring within prominent media outlets.

Meanwhile, E! News has officially been canceled after 34 years on air, shifting to a digital brand for NBCUniversal while halting its television presence. The show’s final episode is set to air on September 25, bringing closure to a program known for its celebrity insights.

As for fashion PR changes, Purple PR will now represent several brands, including Rebecca Vallance and StockX. Meanwhile, Nicole Kidman has been appointed as the global brand ambassador for Clé de Peau Beauté, expressing excitement about fostering individual beauty through the brand’s mission.

These developments paint a clear picture of the ongoing evolution in fashion and media, highlighting both fresh talent entering the industry and the end of longstanding programs.