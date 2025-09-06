Major League Baseball’s Final Stretch Begins as Teams Eye Playoffs

CHICAGO, Ill. — As September marks the final month of the 2025 MLB regular season, teams are shifting their focus toward the playoffs. The Detroit Tigers have all but secured their spot with a significant lead in the AL Central, while several other teams also position themselves for postseason play.

Entering this crucial month, franchises like the Tigers, Phillies, Brewers, Mariners, Red Sox, and Yankees boast more than a 99% chance of making the playoffs. Fans are eager to discover how current playoff matchups will play out and which teams will clinch their berths when the regular season concludes.

The wild-card round could see the Seattle Mariners take on the Houston Astros and the Boston Red Sox facing the New York Yankees. In the ALDS, the winner of the Mariners/Astros game would go against the Tigers, while the Red Sox/Yankees victor would match up with the Toronto Blue Jays. In the National League, expect exciting bouts with the Mets and Dodgers as well as the Padres and Cubs facing off.

The races for the designated playoff seeds are heating up as the Tigers and Blue Jays battle for the AL’s top seed. In the AL West, the Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners are neck-and-neck, with the Padres closely trailing the Dodgers in the NL West.

Just as intriguing are the teams that appear poised for postseason success. The Dodgers currently lead the NL with the Phillies and Brewers seemingly on course for easy division titles. Each day in September will bring pivotal matchups, with fans tuning in to see who will make a deep playoff run.

In another story, Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani‘s health remains a concern as he recovers from an illness that prevented him from making a scheduled start recently. Manager Dave Roberts reported Ohtani still lacks strength but is contributing in the lineup, hitting well during games despite his battle with a cough. The Dodgers are cautiously optimistic as they navigate through the final weeks toward the playoffs.

As teams look to secure their spots in the postseason, the excitement in MLB is palpable, with every game carrying weight as the regular season races towards its conclusion.