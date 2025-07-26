Major League Baseball Teams Gear Up for Trade Deadline

NEW YORK — As the July 31 trade deadline approaches, several Major League Baseball teams are eager to make moves to strengthen their roster. The landscape of the league has changed remarkably, with some franchises willing to go the extra mile in pursuit of a championship. The New York Yankees, fresh off a World Series appearance last year, are under pressure to bolster their lineup, especially at third base where they have struggled.

The Yankees recently traded for Colorado Rockies third baseman Ryan McMahon in exchange for two minor league pitchers. McMahon, an All-Star last season, brings significant defensive capabilities and power to a struggling Yankees team. Manager Aaron Boone expressed optimism about McMahon’s contributions, saying, “He can really defend over there at third and has for a number of years. So, we’re excited to get him.”

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets both navigate their own challenges as they compete in the NL East. The Phillies, led by president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski, have heavy expectations to enhance their bullpen amid an underwhelming season for their relievers. The team is looking to add depth to improve their chances in October.

The Mets have already made headlines by acquiring left-handed reliever Taylor Rogers from the Baltimore Orioles, signaling their intent to make significant improvements before the trade deadline. President David Stearns has emphasized the need for bolstering the bullpen following struggles throughout the season.

In the American League, the Detroit Tigers hope to capitalize on their position with a playoff push. President Scott Harris is eyeing trades for impactful relievers as they seek their first championship in over four decades.

The Seattle Mariners, eager to make their mark after years of playoff absence, are looking to strengthen their roster as key players return from injury. Ownership is reportedly open to taking on salary to secure necessary upgrades.

Trade discussions are heating up, with franchises like the San Diego Padres weighing their options as they balance immediate needs with future prospects. The trade deadline is a pivotal moment for teams aiming to position themselves for a successful postseason run.