Major Matchups to Watch in MLB DFS on August 23, 2025

BALTIMORE, Md. — Major League Baseball fans are gearing up for an exciting nine-game slate today, August 23, starting with first pitches at 7:05 p.m. ET. Among the highlighted matchups, the Baltimore Orioles take on the Houston Astros, while the Milwaukee Brewers face off against the San Francisco Giants.

The Orioles, led by RHP Dean Kremer, have found success against the Astros after holding them scoreless over seven innings in the previous game of the series. Kremer’s last outing saw him striking out seven, proving he can handle formidable lineups. However, tonight, he faces an Astros team that has shown the ability to bounce back, scoring 17 runs in their last two games.

In another matchup, the San Francisco Giants will send RHP Logan Webb to the mound against Milwaukee’s ace RHP Freddie Peralta. Both pitchers have been effective this season, making them compelling options for fantasy players. Webb’s strikeout rate has rebounded compared to last year, and he aims to contain the powerful Brewers, who have been one of the top offenses in the league.

In Seattle, the Mariners’ RHP George Kirby faces a dangerous Athletics lineup that features left-handed power threats. Despite missing the beginning of the season, Kirby has rebounded nicely with a solid 3.20 ERA over his last ten starts.

The Chicago Cubs are set to challenge RHP Victor Mederos of the Angels, who has shown vulnerabilities on the mound. The Cubs, bolstered by consistent performances from players like Seiya Suzuki and Ian Happ, are expected to capitalize on Mederos’ control issues, indicating a favorable point potential for fantasy players.

DFS players are advised to utilize tools and resources like Stokastic‘s optimizer, which helps identify the best pitchers and hitters worth investing in for lineups today. With a packed schedule, players will have ample opportunity to build competitive lineups that could yield strong results in both cash games and tournaments.