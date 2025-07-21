Major Recall of Above-Ground Pools Due to Drowning Risks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Bestway, Intex, and Polygroup have recalled certain above-ground pools taller than 48 inches due to a drowning hazard. The recall, announced on July 21, 2025, follows the reported deaths of nine children, all under the age of three, between 2007 and 2022.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), these manufacturers are recalling approximately 5 million pools sold at major retailers across the United States. The CPSC states that the compression straps used on the pools can create footholds, enabling small children to access the pools even when ladders are removed.

The deaths have been reported across several states, including California, Florida, Michigan, Missouri, Texas, and Wisconsin. Many incidents involved children using the compression straps to climb into the pools.

In a joint statement to ABC News, the companies expressed their commitment to customer safety. “While most above-ground pools currently sold have addressed this concern, we are announcing a voluntary recall to include all affected models sold since 2002,” the statement read.

Customers who have purchased recalled pools are urged to ensure that children cannot access the pools unattended, or to drain the pools until necessary repairs can be performed. The manufacturers are offering free repair kits which include a securing rope for each of the vertical support poles.

The affected pools were sold at various retailers, including Big Lots, Costco, Lowe’s, and Walmart, and online at Amazon and Bestway USA. Prices ranged from $400 to over $1,000 based on size and model.

The CPSC has published a full list of recalled pool models and repair instructions on its website.