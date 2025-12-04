Major Update for Marvel Rivals Set for December 4, 2025

City, State/Country – El-Balad has announced an exciting new patch for the team-based superhero PVP shooter Marvel Rivals, set to launch on December 4, 2025, at 09:00:00 UTC. This update will roll out without any server downtime, allowing players to jump back into the game immediately by simply logging in.

The update coincides with the second phase of the Marvel Rivals Anniversary Celebration, also known as Rivals’ Day 2025, which starts on the same day. Players can look forward to engaging activities and exclusive rewards during this event.

In addition to these festivities, the update will also address player requests for the Marvel Zombies mode, which will now be available until January 16, 2026, at 09:00:00 UTC. This extension gives players additional time to battle the formidable Queen of the Dead.

From December 5, 2025, at 02:00:00 UTC to January 2, 2026, at 02:00:00 UTC, new bundles and items will be introduced, further enhancing the game’s offerings. The update will also include various fixes aimed at improving gameplay and user experience.

The Marvel Rivals universe continues to evolve, with more updates and surprises on the horizon. Players are encouraged to stay tuned for further announcements from El-Balad.