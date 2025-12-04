Entertainment
Major Update for Marvel Rivals Set for December 4, 2025
City, State/Country – El-Balad has announced an exciting new patch for the team-based superhero PVP shooter Marvel Rivals, set to launch on December 4, 2025, at 09:00:00 UTC. This update will roll out without any server downtime, allowing players to jump back into the game immediately by simply logging in.
The update coincides with the second phase of the Marvel Rivals Anniversary Celebration, also known as Rivals’ Day 2025, which starts on the same day. Players can look forward to engaging activities and exclusive rewards during this event.
In addition to these festivities, the update will also address player requests for the Marvel Zombies mode, which will now be available until January 16, 2026, at 09:00:00 UTC. This extension gives players additional time to battle the formidable Queen of the Dead.
From December 5, 2025, at 02:00:00 UTC to January 2, 2026, at 02:00:00 UTC, new bundles and items will be introduced, further enhancing the game’s offerings. The update will also include various fixes aimed at improving gameplay and user experience.
The Marvel Rivals universe continues to evolve, with more updates and surprises on the horizon. Players are encouraged to stay tuned for further announcements from El-Balad.
Recent Posts
- Princeton Women Face Tough Matches at Colgate, Cornell This Weekend
- Classic Holiday Hits Return to Billboard’s Top 10 This December
- MrBeast Launches Fintech Services Targeting Young Audience
- Eagles Reflect on Past Lessons Amid Current Struggles
- New NYT Strands Word Game Challenges Players with Unique Puzzle Format
- Océane Dodin Makes a Strong Comeback at WTA 125 d’Angers
- Search for Missing Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 to Resume on Dec. 30
- Liverpool Pays Tribute to Diogo Jota on 29th Birthday
- Max Kellerman Reflects on Departure from ESPN and Partnership with Stephen A. Smith
- MTA to Fully Transition from MetroCards to OMNY by 2026
- Cold Rain Expected in Houston Before Weekend Warmth
- Chilly Start and College Football Showdown in Texas This Week
- Cedar Rapids Police Discover Credit Card Skimmer at Family Dollar
- Palantir CEO Calls Trump Fascism Accusation ‘Stupid’
- Texas Longhorns Upset Texas A&M, Ending Their Undefeated Season
- Malaria Deaths Rise as WHO Warns of Growing Threats
- Florida Powerball Ticket Wins $1 Million in Holiday Drawing
- NYT Strands Shares Hints for Today’s Challenging Puzzle
- East Coast Braces for Major Winter Storm Tuesday
- Extreme Cold to Hit Midwest and Northeast with Light Snow Expected