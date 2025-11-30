Major Winter Storm Disrupts Post-Thanksgiving Travel Across the U.S.

CHICAGO, Ill. — A powerful winter storm is wreaking havoc on post-Thanksgiving travel, affecting millions of Americans this weekend. The storm, which moved through the Rockies and is now impacting the Midwest and Great Lakes, has placed approximately 49 million people under winter weather alerts.

As of early Sunday morning, over 400 flights have been canceled across the United States, with disruptions primarily affecting Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport. The airport recorded over 8 inches of snow on Saturday, breaking the November record by more than two inches. In total, more than 1,100 flights were canceled at O’Hare, and over 800 flights were delayed.

The storm, which began pushing into the Pacific Northwest on Thursday night, is expected to continue affecting travel across much of the nation. Snow, rain, and icy conditions have created treacherous road conditions, resulting in numerous accidents. On Saturday, Iowa State Patrol reported a surge in vehicle crashes, leading to nearly 200 rescues from ditches.

“Road conditions are absolutely deteriorating very quickly,” said Sgt. Alex Dinkla of the Iowa State Patrol. “If you don’t have to travel, please stay home. It’s going to take us a day or two to even clean up from the storm.”

In Indiana, a major pileup involving 35 vehicles and 10 semi-trucks temporarily shut down Interstate 70 on Saturday, although no major injuries were reported. Local weather conditions also resulted in the Missouri Department of Transportation advising travelers to delay their trips through heavily impacted areas.

While the storm primarily affected the Midwest with snow, states in the southern U.S. are experiencing heavy rainfall and a risk of flash flooding. Some areas could see between 6 to 12 inches of snow, with the storm’s eastward movement anticipated to bring rain to the East Coast by late Sunday.

On Monday, forecasters predict another round of inclement weather will develop in the Ark-La-Tex region, potentially bringing more snow to areas already affected over the weekend, including Des Moines and St. Louis, as well as heavy rain to the Gulf Coast.

As the storm brings frigid Arctic air across the country, temperatures are expected to drop significantly, with lows in the single digits across the northern plains. Meteorologist Allison Chinchar noted, “December marks the start of meteorological winter, and it will certainly feel like it well into the first week of the season.”