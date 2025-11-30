Major Winter Storm Threatens Holiday Travel Across the Midwest

Clay County, Minnesota — A major winter storm is set to hit the Midwest, impacting travelers returning from Thanksgiving this weekend. The storm, which began to develop in the Pacific Northwest on Thanksgiving night, is expected to spread heavy rain and snow across more than 1,000 miles from Montana to the Great Lakes.

The Minnesota State Patrol reported several semi-trucks spun out on Interstate 94 due to the snow on Tuesday, leading to hazardous conditions for drivers. A quick-hitting winter storm earlier this week resulted in the death of a 69-year-old man who was killed by a snow-covered, downed tree in Alden Township, approximately 180 miles northeast of Minneapolis.

Forecasts indicate that the storm will continue to intensify as it pushes into the central United States. By Saturday morning, snow will begin falling in the northern Rockies and northern Plains. As the storm moves toward the Midwest, meteorologists predict significant snowfall in states like Nebraska, Kansas, and Iowa, with some areas experiencing up to a foot of snow.

Winter weather alerts are currently in place across much of the Northern Plains and Midwest, warning residents and travelers of the potential for dangerous conditions. Cities such as Des Moines, Chicago, and Milwaukee could see anywhere from 8 to 12 inches of snow by Sunday morning.

As the storm progresses, concerns are growing about flash floods in the southern regions, where heavy rainfall may lead to hazardous travel conditions. Areas in eastern Texas, Louisiana, and Arkansas are expected to receive significant rainfall, further complicating post-holiday traveling plans.

Temperatures are set to drop dramatically across the Midwest as Arctic air follows the storm, with high temperatures expected to be in the teens and low 20s. This will create an uncomfortable transition into December, as temperatures may dip below freezing even in Texas.

With travel impacts likely to persist through Monday, authorities remind individuals to plan accordingly and exercise caution while traveling during this wintry weather.