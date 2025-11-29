Make Anthony Bourdain’s Favorite Five-Minute Sandwich This Winter

NEW YORK, New York — As winter approaches, many people find themselves in the kitchen, either preparing elaborate meals for holiday gatherings or opting for simpler options to save time. During this chaotic season, one dish stands out for its ease and flavor: Anthony Bourdain’s favorite sandwich.

This simple yet delicious sandwich features just five ingredients and can be made in five minutes, making it perfect for weeknight dinners. To prepare this dish, you will need thinly sliced mortadella, provolone cheese, a roll (preferably sourdough or Kaiser), mustard, and mayonnaise.

Begin by heating a small pan over medium heat and adding a bit of neutral oil like avocado or canola. Place about five to six slices of mortadella in the pan, forming three small piles. Allow the mortadella to cook until the edges crisp up and the bottoms turn golden brown.

After flipping the stacks, place a slice of provolone cheese on each pile. Once the second side is browned, remove the mortadella from the pan and set it aside on a plate.

Next, toast the rolls. Slice them in half and place them cut-side down in the same pan used for the mortadella. For added flavor, you can spread a bit of mayo on each half to promote browning.

After the buns have taken on a nice color, turn off the heat. Spread mayonnaise on one half and mustard on the other. Assemble the sandwich by placing the melty cheese and crispy mortadella between the two halves.

This dish is inspired by Bourdain’s travels and is reminiscent of the signature sandwich from Bar do Mané in São Paulo, Brazil. That establishment is known for its delicious sandwich made with a generous portion of crispy mortadella and yellow cheese.

While Bourdain recommends using provolone, feel free to swap it for American cheese or fontina, and bologna can be used in place of mortadella. What matters is creating a sandwich that features crispy meat and melted cheese for an ultimate satisfying bite.