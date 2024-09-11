Malaika Arora’s Father Passes Away: Investigation Underway

Malaika Arora‘s father, Anil Arora, was found dead on Wednesday morning, according to reports from the news agency ANI. He was 62 years old and is survived by his daughters, Malaika and Amrita, along with their mother, Joyce Polycarp.

Reports indicate that Anil Arora’s death may have resulted from suicide as he reportedly jumped from a terrace. The Mumbai Police have confirmed their presence at the scene and announced that a ‘detailed investigation’ is underway.

Initial statements from sources suggested uncertainty regarding the circumstances of his death. One anonymous source stated, “It’s true that Malaika’s father passed away this morning. He has not committed suicide, it’s an accident.” However, the police have indicated that their investigation is ongoing and that prima facie evidence suggests suicide.

Actor-producer Arbaaz Khan was seen visiting Malaika’s family home in Mumbai following the tragic news. The atmosphere remained tense as both police personnel and members of the media gathered outside the apartment.

Malaika Arora’s family history includes her parents’ divorce when she was 11 years old, after which she and her sister, Amrita, relocated with their mother. Joyce Polycarp is of Malayali Christian descent, while Anil Arora was a Punjabi Hindu who worked in the Indian Merchant Navy.

In a previous interview, Malaika reflected on her family’s challenges and stated, “My parents’ separation allowed me to observe my mother through a new and unique lens. I learned a rock-steady work ethic and the value of getting up each morning to do whatever it takes to become fiercely independent. Those early lessons are the cornerstones of my life and professional journey.”

Amrita Arora has been married to businessman Shakeel Ladak since 2009, and they have two sons. Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan were married for 19 years before their separation in 2016, with an official divorce finalized in 2017. Arbaaz is now married to makeup artist Sshura Khan, while Malaika was recently reported to have ended her relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor.

The couple shares one son, Arhaan, born in 2002. Given the sensitive nature of the topic, discussions surrounding suicides can be distressing for some individuals. It is important to note that suicides are preventable, and resources such as Sumaitri and Sneha Foundation offer helplines for support in India.