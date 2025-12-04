Malaria Deaths Rise as WHO Warns of Growing Threats

LONDON, Dec 4 (Reuters) – Malaria claimed approximately 610,000 lives in 2024, primarily among young children in sub-Saharan Africa, according to a report released by the World Health Organization on Thursday. The organization cautioned that rising drug resistance, climate change, and funding cuts are exacerbating this public health crisis.

The latest report revealed a slight increase in the malaria death toll compared to 2023 and noted the estimated number of cases rose from 273 million to 282 million. The report highlights a concerning trend in the stalling progress against malaria, which had seen significant improvements in the early 2000s.

Daniel Ngamije Madandi, director of the WHO’s global malaria programme, stated, “Too many people are still dying from a preventable and curable disease.” He identified factors such as increased resistance to anti-malarial drugs and insecticides used on bed nets, alongside climate change and ongoing conflicts, as significant challenges in combating malaria.

In 2024, Ethiopia, Madagascar, and Yemen reported notable spikes in malaria cases. The WHO’s data indicated that the incidence of malaria per 100,000 people at risk increased from 59 to 64 cases between 2015 and 2024. Mortality rates demonstrated a minor decrease, from 14.9 to 13.8 per 100,000 people.

Funding for malaria control remains critically insufficient, as the total investment in 2024 was only $3.9 billion, falling short of the required $9 billion. This funding gap does not yet account for cuts to international aid initiated in January by the United States.

"Underfunding of malaria response… brings obvious risk, a massive and uncontrolled resurgence of disease," Ngamije warned. He emphasized the need for new and improved treatment tools, diagnostics, and vaccines to reach at-risk populations effectively. Responsibilities lie with both governments of affected countries and international donors to facilitate access to these vital resources.