Malcolm Brogdon Signs One-Year Deal with New York Knicks

New York, NY – Free agent guard Malcolm Brogdon has agreed to a one-year deal with the New York Knicks, his agent Sam Permut of Roc Nation confirmed on Friday morning.

Brogdon, entering his 10th NBA season, brings valuable backcourt depth and playmaking to a Knicks team that reached the conference finals last season for the first time in over two decades. His signing is part of the team’s strategy to enhance its roster as they prepare for the 2026 campaign.

Last season, Brogdon played for the Washington Wizards, appearing in only 24 games due to a series of injuries. He averaged 12.7 points, 4.1 assists, and 3.8 rebounds per game. While he struggled with his shooting, posting a career-low 29% from three-point range, he has had success in the past. From 2022 to 2024, he shot 43% on three-pointers, ranking fourth among players with at least 300 attempts.

Brogdon is a former Rookie of the Year and 2022-23 Sixth Man of the Year, making him one of only two players to receive both honors in their careers, along with Mike Miller. His experience and play-making ability will be crucial for new Knicks coach Mike Brown this season.

As the Knicks bolster their roster, they have also added players like Guerschon Yabusele and Jordan Clarkson, aiming to solidify depth as they pursue a title in a competitive Eastern Conference. Brogdon’s addition is expected to help manage the workload for Jalen Brunson, providing the team with enhanced options in the backcourt.

Going forward, the Knicks are optimistic that they can maintain Brogdon’s health and maximize his impact, viewing him as a key piece in their playoff aspirations.