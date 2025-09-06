Sports
Malcolm Gaston Commits to Liberty Flames Football Program
North Augusta, South Carolina — Three-star offensive line recruit Malcolm Gaston has officially committed to the Liberty Flames for the 2026 recruiting class. Gaston, who is 6-foot-5 and weighs 350 pounds, made this decision after visiting Liberty for their season opener against Maine.
Gaston, who plays for North Augusta High School, chose Liberty over other schools, including Virginia Tech. His high school coach expressed excitement about Gaston’s commitment, stating, “Liberty University does a tremendous job of not only playing football, but also developing the whole person; and, knock on wood, Malcolm is somebody that’s gonna help them.”
Initially a top target for the University of Georgia, Gaston’s recruitment had taken a turn in recent months, as he had fallen off the Bulldogs’ radar. Notably, he visited Georgia in June but did not provide an explanation for his choice to commit to Liberty instead.
Gaston is currently ranked as the No. 13 recruit in South Carolina and the No. 80 interior offensive lineman in the country, according to 247Sports. His versatility on the field, with experience at both left guard and left tackle, has drawn attention from various Power Four schools.
As one of Liberty’s highest-ranked commitments for the 2026 class, Gaston adds to a strong recruiting effort by the Flames, who currently have 20 commitments and are ranked No. 94 in the nation.
