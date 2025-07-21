Malcolm-Jamal Warner, The Cosby Show Star, Dead at 54

Los Angeles, CA — Malcolm-Jamal Warner, best known for his role as Theodore “Theo” Huxtable on the iconic sitcom The Cosby Show, has died at the age of 54. A source confirmed his passing to PEOPLE, although the cause of death has not been publicly disclosed.

Warner’s death was reported on July 21, 2025. He played the role of Theo, the only son of Bill Cosby‘s character, Heathcliff Huxtable, from 1984 to 1992. Warner’s portrayal of the lovable and relatable teenager endeared him to millions, making him a memorable figure in American television history.

In a 2023 interview, Warner reflected on the lasting impact of The Cosby Show, despite the controversies surrounding Cosby’s later years. “We share a unique experience that keeps us lovingly bonded no matter how much time goes between seeing or hearing from each other,” he said. He also acknowledged the evolving legacy of the show, emphasizing his pride in being part of a program that significantly influenced Black and American culture.

Beyond The Cosby Show, Warner co-starred in Malcolm & Eddie from 1996 to 2000 alongside Eddie Griffin. His notable roles also included Alex Reed in Reed Between the Lines and Chuck Cooper in Major Crimes. Warner had more recently appeared in Suits and The Resident.

An accomplished performer, Warner was also a Grammy winner, having received the Best Traditional R&B Performance award in 2015 for his collaboration with the Robert Glasper Experiment. In addition to his acting career, he launched a podcast that explored various facets of the Black community.

Warner is survived by his wife and daughter, whose identities have been kept private. His family confirmed his passing, requesting privacy during this difficult time. The news has left fans and colleagues mourning the loss of a beloved actor.

This story is still developing.