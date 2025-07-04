Orlando, Florida — Brazilian winger Malcom led Al Hilal to victory against Manchester City in the Club World Cup quarter-finals, completing a stunning performance that secured the team’s place in the last eight. The match took place on July 2, 2025, at Camping World Stadium.

Malcom entered the game after a heavy semifinal win where he had previously walked off the pitch in the 64th minute, exhausted yet triumphant. His contributions against City were vital; he not only scored but also assisted, showcasing his talent and determination.

In the decisive match, Malcom turned the tide just after halftime. He skillfully maneuvered past several defenders before setting up a key equalizer for Marcos Leonardo. Later, he utilized an opportunity during a City corner to score, demonstrating his speed and awareness. Despite needing to exit due to fatigue shortly after, Malcom’s performance boosted his teammates and thrilled Saudi fans present at the stadium.

Initially known for his brief and unimpressive stint at Barcelona, Malcom has found success in Saudi Arabia, where he joined Al Hilal after productive tenures in Russia. He was recognized as player of the year in Russia’s top league last season and has continued that form in the Middle East.

“I see a real purpose in the mission to strengthen the league,” said Igor, Malcom’s personal physiotherapist. “Malcom’s commitment is evident, and he truly believes in this project.”

Now positioned as a pivotal figure for Al Hilal, Malcom aims to inspire his team further, with upcoming matches set to determine their prospects in the tournament. If Al Hilal succeeds against Fluminense this Friday, they could be two matches away from clinching an unexpected championship.

“This is a new era for football in the region, and Malcom is playing an active role in shaping that future,” Igor added.