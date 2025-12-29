Mali and Comoros Clash in Crucial AFCON Group A Decider

CASABLANCA, Morocco — Mali and Comoros are set to compete in a critical Group A match at the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations on December 29, 2025, aiming for a spot in the knockout stage. The match will kick off at 20:00 local time (19:00 GMT) at the Mohamed V Stadium.

Mali, having drawn their last two matches against Morocco and Zambia, currently sits second in Group A with two points. They started their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Zambia on December 22, followed by another 1-1 result against Morocco on December 26, successfully containing the hosts who were on a 19-match unbeaten streak.

“We need to win to ensure qualification,” said Mali coach Tom Saintfiet. “We are confident in our abilities and history against Comoros, but we cannot underestimate them.”

Comoros, on the other hand, is last in Group A with only one point after opening with a 2-0 defeat to Morocco and a goalless draw against Zambia. They must win against Mali to keep their hope of advancing alive.

<p“Winning is the only option for us,” stated Comoros head coach Stefano Cusin. “We’ve put ourselves in a tough spot, and we need to improve our goal-scoring performances.”

Historically, Mali has dominated this matchup, defeating Comoros 3-0 in both fixtures during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers earlier this year. With these results, Mali has shown their ability to handle pressure effectively.

Mali boasts an unbeaten record in the group stage, remaining without a loss for 12 consecutive matches. Despite their solid defensive record, they have struggled with offensive consistency, needing to capitalize on opportunities against a resilient Comorian defense.

Comoros, making only their second AFCON appearance after reaching the last 16 in 2021, has failed to score in their last four competitive matches. They now face a critical crossroad, where tactical discipline and mental resilience will play pivotal roles.

The match will likely be a tactical battle, as Mali seeks to impose their physicality against Comoros, who are expected to rely on organized defensive strategies. The stakes are high, and the outcome could signal the end of the road for one of these teams.

Kickoff is highly anticipated in Casablanca as both teams strive to demonstrate their abilities under pressure, marking an essential moment in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.