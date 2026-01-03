Mali Faces Tunisia in Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16 Showdown

CASABLANCA, Morocco — Mali will clash with Tunisia in the Round of 16 of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday, January 3, 2026. The match will take place at Stade Mohammed V, starting at 8:00 PM local time.

This knockout stage match pits two contenders with similar performances in the group stages. Mali, under coach Tom Saintfiet, secured their place with three draws, including an impressive result against Morocco. Despite their lack of wins, Saintfiet remains optimistic. “It is frustrating that we haven’t won a match yet,” he said. “But tomorrow, we need a victory. We have 90 minutes to fight for it.”

Tunisia enters the match after accumulating four points in group play, scoring six goals but also conceding five. Coach Sami Trabelsi’s team has shown better attacking prowess with contributions from several players, including Ali Abdi and Hannibal Mejbri, but their defense has raised concerns.

Mali and Tunisia have a long history, facing each other 15 times previously, with Tunisia winning seven encounters and Mali taking five. The two sides have drawn three times. Notably, this will be their first meeting in the knockout stages of AFCON.

The previous AFCON meetings have favored Mali, who remain unbeaten against Tunisia in past tournaments. Mali’s solid defense could be key, having limited opponents’ scoring opportunities throughout the tournament, while Tunisia’s inconsistency at the back has been alarming.

With both teams vying for a place in the quarterfinals, the stakes are high. The winner will face either Senegal or Sudan in the next round. The clash promises to be a gripping encounter as both teams aim to capitalize on each other’s vulnerabilities.