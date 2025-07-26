Sports
Malick Fofana Set to Join Everton in Transfer Deal
Lyon, France — Olympique Lyonnais is nearing an agreement to sell winger Malick Fofana to Everton, according to sports journalist Fabrizio Romano. The move comes as Lyon seeks to strengthen its roster after securing new signings and reducing financial strain while entering the summer transfer window.
Lyon recently welcomed players Ruben Kluivert and Afonso Moreira, but the club faces the challenge of offloading several members of its squad to raise funds. Rayan Cherki has already left for Manchester City in a deal worth 40 million euros, and Fofana, a highly valued player, is now in talks with the Premier League club.
Although clubs like Liverpool and Olympique de Marseille have shown interest in Fofana, the negotiations with Everton appear to be advanced. Everton’s management and the player are reportedly discussing terms, and barring any last-minute changes, Fofana is expected to depart from Lyon.
This potential transfer would create a significant gap in the attacking line for manager Paulo Fonseca, whose options appear limited ahead of the league’s restart in a few weeks. As Lyon continues to balance its accounts, Fofana’s potential move is indicative of the club’s broader strategy to sell valuable assets amid financial constraints.
With Fofana likely to join Everton, all eyes will be on Lyon to see how they plan to fill the void left by one of their most talented players. The move is a crucial part of Lyon’s financial strategy and could influence other transfers in the last weeks of the transfer window.
