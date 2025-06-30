Malik Beasley Under Federal Investigation for NBA Gambling Allegations

DETROIT, Michigan — NBA guard Malik Beasley is currently being investigated by federal authorities over allegations of gambling associated with NBA games and prop bets. The investigation, which began approximately 18 months ago, is being led by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York.

The scrutiny stems from the 2023-24 NBA season when Beasley played for the Milwaukee Bucks. Reports indicate that starting in January 2024, a U.S. sportsbook noticed an unusual surge in betting activity concerning Beasley’s statistics. A notable incident occurred on January 31, 2024, during a game against the [team not specified], where the betting odds on Beasley’s rebounds shifted drastically due to heavy action on the under.

Beasley’s attorney, Steve Haney, emphasized that the investigation does not imply any wrongdoing. “An investigation is not a charge. Malik is entitled to the presumption of innocence under the U.S. Constitution,” Haney stated. As of now, no formal charges have been filed against Beasley.

In light of the ongoing investigation, discussions regarding a potential three-year, $42 million contract between Beasley and the Detroit Pistons have been put on hold. Both the Pistons and the NBA have confirmed their cooperation with federal prosecutors. NBA spokesman Mike Bass commented, “We are cooperating with the federal prosecutors’ investigation.”

Beasley, 28, had a standout season with the Pistons, averaging 16.3 points in all 82 games played, making him a key player for the team. His previous average during his NBA career is 11.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.4 assists.

In 2021, Beasley was suspended for 12 games after pleading guilty to a felony charge unrelated to gambling. Despite these past issues, Beasley was a vital asset for the Pistons last season, previously making a significant impact as an unrestricted free agent.