Malik Beasley Under Federal Investigation for Gambling Allegations

Detroit, MI — Federal authorities are investigating Malik Beasley, guard for the Detroit Pistons, for alleged gambling activities related to NBA games. The U.S. Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of New York is overseeing the investigation, which is reported to have begun approximately 18 months ago.

The probe centers around claims from the 2023-24 season, when Beasley played for the Milwaukee Bucks. Sources from the gambling industry indicated there was an unusual betting surge on Beasley’s statistics starting in January 2024. Notably, on January 31, 2024, sportsbooks adjusted the odds for Beasley recording fewer than 2.5 rebounds, reflecting heavy betting action.

Beasley’s attorney, Steve Haney, emphasized that an investigation does not imply criminal charges, stating, “Malik is afforded the same right of the presumption of innocence as anyone else under the U.S. Constitution.” He has been in communication with federal prosecutors regarding the investigation but has yet to face any charges.

The Pistons confirmed their awareness of the investigation, with NBA spokesperson Mike Bass stating, “We are cooperating with the federal prosecutors’ investigation.” Recently, discussions regarding a potential three-year, $42 million contract to keep Beasley in Detroit have been paused amid the inquiry.

Beasley, who is 28 years old, had a strong season with the Pistons, averaging 16.3 points per game and finishing second in the Sixth Man of the Year voting. He has played for several NBA teams since being selected in the 2016 draft. The timing of the investigation’s revelation comes just before the start of the NBA free agency period, raising concerns among fans and legal experts alike.

In 2021, Beasley received a 12-game suspension from the NBA following a guilty plea to a felony charge of threats of violence. He served 120 days in jail, most of which was completed after the 2020-21 season.