Malik Beasley No Longer Under Federal Gambling Investigation

NEW YORK, NY – Malik Beasley, a prominent NBA shooter, is no longer under investigation by the U.S. District Attorney’s office in connection with allegations of gambling on NBA games and prop bets during the 2023-24 season, his attorneys confirmed on Friday.

Beasley’s lawyers, Steve Haney and Mike Schachter, stated that after extensive discussions with the Eastern District of New York, it was determined that Beasley is not a target of the investigation. “Months after this investigation commenced, Malik remains uncharged and is not the target,” Haney told ESPN. He criticized the impact of the allegations, emphasizing that an accusation without a charge or conviction should not have led to the consequences experienced by Beasley.

The investigation was first reported in late June, just before Beasley was to enter free agency. As a result, negotiations regarding a proposed three-year, $42 million contract with the Detroit Pistons came to an abrupt halt.

Beasley had an impressive season last year, averaging 16.3 points and logging significant minutes in all 82 games. He set a franchise record for three-pointers made in a season with 319, helping the Pistons reach the playoffs for the first time since 2019. He played a key role in breaking the team’s 15-game postseason losing streak in the first round against the New York Knicks.

After signing a one-year contract with Detroit for $6 million, Beasley hoped to secure a more lucrative deal this summer. Sources indicate that several teams remain open to discussions with Beasley’s representation.

During the 2023-24 season, Beasley averaged 11.3 points in 79 games. His situation heightened concerns around gambling integrity within the NBA, especially after recent incidents involving other players and allegations of unusual betting patterns.

“NBA players compete at the highest level with the utmost integrity,” an NBA Players Association spokesperson said, reinforcing the importance of addressing gambling-related issues responsibly.

With the investigation resolved, Beasley now looks towards reviving his free agency options, potentially rejoining the Pistons or signing with another team.